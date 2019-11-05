Resources
Garret James Russakis

Garret James Russakis In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Garret James Russakis

December 19, 1999 - November 6, 2017

I love you, son. You filled up our lives with warmness, joy, and light. Your kindness, caring heart, and loving spirit was felt by so many and will always be with us. I am so proud of the man you became and very thankful for the stories, love, and laughter we shared. We miss seeing your bright smile and the way you made us laugh each and every day. You are so dearly missed and the memories of you will be cherished forever. Rest in peace, my sweet boy and until I see you again, may God continue to wrap you in his arms with love.

You will be forever in our hearts and always on our mind.

Love,

Mom, Stephen, Pops, Nick,

Family, and Friends
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
