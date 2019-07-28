|
|
Garry Warner
Hobe Sound - Garry "Joe" Warner 02/13/1957-07/20/2019, passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, after a short battle with cancer. He is predeceased by his mother, Betty Warner, father, John William Warner, Jr, brother, John Wayne Warner, his grandparents and many Aunts and Uncles. He leaves behind his loving long-time partner and companion, Patricia Riegle, her family, including children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, his snowbird family, Capt Dick and wife Phyllis Stevens, his loving furry companions, Bella and Laney, his sister, Sheryl A Warner, long-time family friend, Jannet Preti, and his furry niece, Zoey, as well as many cousins and a host of loving friends. Arrangements have been made with All County Funeral Home and there will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony on Saturday, August 24th from 1:30-4:30pm at the Hobe Sound Civic Center, 8980 SE Olympus St., Hobe Sound, FL 33455. Anyone who wishes, can make donations to the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), John Warner (soon to be the John and Joe Warner) Scholarship in Training Fund, 615 Chestnut Street, 17th Floor l, Philadelphia, PA 19106-4404.. Please go to www.allcounty.com to read the full obituary online
Published in the TC Palm on July 28, 2019