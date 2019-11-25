|
|
Gary A. Leggiere
Jensen Beach - Gary Leggiere, age 78, Jensen Beach, FL. Originally from Long Island, NY. He is survived by his wife, Rhona Leggiere; children, Jason Leggiere and Stacy Trout (Bill); grandchildren, Lucas Leggiere, Liam Trout, Logan Trout. A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 11:30am, Flagler Place, 201 SW Flagler Ave, Stuart, FL 34994. In lieu of flowers the family requests that a donation be made in Gary's name to IPF Foundation or a . Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Treasure Coast Chapel, Stuart, Fl. www.allcounty.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2019