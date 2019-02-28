|
|
Gary David Purdy
Vero Beach, FL
Gary David Purdy, 80, passed away on Feb. 19th with his loving wife by his side at Indian River Medical Center. Gary was born in Columbus, Ohio and moved to Vero Beach in 1985.
He was retired from the US Navy, having served in Vietnam. During his years in the Navy, Gary was a Navy Seal (Seal Team One) and retired as a Hospital Corpsman Chief. Gary then went to work for the Indian River County Health Department.
He was affiliated with the AMVETS Post 6 of Vero Beach and was an avid lover of antique cars and motorcycles.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Hou Sheng Purdy, 3 sons, John, Gary and Scott, 6 grandchildren, and sisters Rosemary and Kathy.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Navy Seal Museum (navysealmuseum.org - Family support) in Gary's memory.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 28, 2019