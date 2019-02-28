Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Purdy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary David Purdy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gary David Purdy Obituary
Gary David Purdy

Vero Beach, FL

Gary David Purdy, 80, passed away on Feb. 19th with his loving wife by his side at Indian River Medical Center. Gary was born in Columbus, Ohio and moved to Vero Beach in 1985.

He was retired from the US Navy, having served in Vietnam. During his years in the Navy, Gary was a Navy Seal (Seal Team One) and retired as a Hospital Corpsman Chief. Gary then went to work for the Indian River County Health Department.

He was affiliated with the AMVETS Post 6 of Vero Beach and was an avid lover of antique cars and motorcycles.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Hou Sheng Purdy, 3 sons, John, Gary and Scott, 6 grandchildren, and sisters Rosemary and Kathy.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Navy Seal Museum (navysealmuseum.org - Family support) in Gary's memory.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.