Gary Lowe Armentrout
Gary Lowe Armentrout

Gary Lowe Armentrout, 76, entered into eternal life on August 3, 2020.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jacqueline J. Armentrout; daughters, Molly B. Armentrout, Regan A. Waggie (Jimmy) and Erin L. Armentrout; cherished granddaughters, Rachel E. Waggie and Sierra L. Waggie. He is also survived by sister, Judy A. Weis, brother, David R. Armentrout (Rebekah), several nieces, nephews and great-nephews.

Gary was a faithful servant of the Lord, an avid horseman, fisherman and successful realtor.

We miss him and will always love him.

Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.






Published in TC Palm from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
