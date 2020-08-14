Gary P. Gravel



Micco - August 5, 1956 - August 11, 2020



Gary P. Gravel often referred and known as Gary P. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on August 11, 2020 in Micco, Florida. Gary was born in Worcester Massachusetts to the late Olivette and Daniel Gravel. Gary was known by many as "The Plumbing Guy". A resident of Indian River County since the early 80's, Gary made many lifelong friends. Many would describe Gary as an outspoken and charismatic person. Gary dedicated his life to serving Indian River and Brevard County with all their plumbing needs. In 1987, Gary met Patricia Finnegan and in 1988 they were wed. In 1997, Gary started a successful business which afforded him the opportunity to instill the traits of hard work and dedication to his sons.



Gary is survived by his wife, Patricia, sons, Steven, John Eric, Gary Jr. and Daniel, Daughter in-laws, Dawn and Rachel, grandchildren, Logan, Liam, Jacob, Bryannah and Lukas. He also leaves behind his sisters and their husbands, Teresa and William Pierce, Olivette and Fred Marshall, Joan Savage and Brenda Babranski. His brother in-laws and their wives, John and Gerri Finnegan, Jimmy and Deena Finnegan and Debbie McCue.



He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.



"In lieu of Flowers, memorial donations can be made to N.O.R.D. to continue their efforts of fighting for a cure for rare diseases. Donate@rarediseases.org or 617-249-7300"









