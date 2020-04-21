|
Gary R. Pridemore
Vero Beach - GARY R. PRIDEMORE
April 29, 1951 - April 17, 2020
Gary R. Pridemore passed away peacefully at his home in Vero Beach, FL, April 17, 2020. He was born to Robert and Leatha Pridemore in Martin, KY. Gary was a storyteller at heart, and a generous, kind man. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather, loved by his family and friends. Gary leaves behind his wife, Pam; two sons, Adam (Katie) and Ben (Michele); and three grandchildren: Teddy, Jo Jo and Millie.
Gary is also survived by seven brothers and sisters: Bobby, Billy, Patty Ellis, Pam Long, Sue Gray, Karen Sams, and Daniel, as well as several nieces and nephews.
A public viewing, adhering to federal COVID-19 guidelines which requires all guests to wear masks and entry limited to 10 at a time, will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 12-2 p.m. at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, with a private family graveside service immediately following, officiated by Pastor Dave Foster.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to VNA and Hospice Foundation.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.LowtherFamily.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020