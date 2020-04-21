Services
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 22, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Pridemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary R. Pridemore


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary R. Pridemore Obituary
Gary R. Pridemore

Vero Beach - GARY R. PRIDEMORE

April 29, 1951 - April 17, 2020

Gary R. Pridemore passed away peacefully at his home in Vero Beach, FL, April 17, 2020. He was born to Robert and Leatha Pridemore in Martin, KY. Gary was a storyteller at heart, and a generous, kind man. He was an amazing husband, father, and grandfather, loved by his family and friends. Gary leaves behind his wife, Pam; two sons, Adam (Katie) and Ben (Michele); and three grandchildren: Teddy, Jo Jo and Millie.

Gary is also survived by seven brothers and sisters: Bobby, Billy, Patty Ellis, Pam Long, Sue Gray, Karen Sams, and Daniel, as well as several nieces and nephews.

A public viewing, adhering to federal COVID-19 guidelines which requires all guests to wear masks and entry limited to 10 at a time, will be Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 12-2 p.m. at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, with a private family graveside service immediately following, officiated by Pastor Dave Foster.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to VNA and Hospice Foundation.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.LowtherFamily.comGaryPridemoreVero Beachwww.LowtherFamily.comR.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
Download Now