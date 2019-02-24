Resources
Gaspare "Gabby" Mirabile


1925 - 2019
Gaspare "Gabby" Mirabile Obituary
Gaspare "Gabby" Mirabile

Port St. Lucie, FL

Gaspare, better known to his family and friends as Gabby, sadly passed away at home peacefully with his loving family on February 20, 2019.

Gabby's journey began on November 8, 1925 in Brooklyn. He served in the U.S. Army in World War II. After that, he met the love of his life, Marie, and had four loving children.

Gabby was a devout Roman Catholic at Holy Family. He enjoyed sitting in his prayer garden and spending time with family and beloved pets. Gabby was a man of few words. His presence filled the room with his wisdom, spiritual guidance.

He was predeceased by his wife Marie and his daughter, Connie Scicotella. Survivors include his son Ronald and daughters, Nancy and Loretta Mirabile; his grandchildren, Cheryl Wooley, Philip and Richie and six great grandchildren. www.foresthillspalmcity.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 24, 2019
