Gena K. Duvall
Hobe Sound - Gena K. Duvall, 89, of Hobe Sound, Florida passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Monday, April 20, 2020, in Stuart. Gena was born in Washington, Michigan on June 6, 1930, to Hilda and Irvine Bellman, and she lived in Hobe Sound since 1979. Gena was predeceased by her loving husband of 43 years, Donald R. Duvall in 2010.
Gena was one of nine children and leaves behind two brothers Edwin Bellman of Sterling Heights, Michigan and David Bellman of Lady Lake, Florida; four sons, Dennis Fritchie and wife Beverly of Hobe Sound; Steven Fritchie of Roseville, Michigan; Donald Duvall and wife Stephanie of Palm City; Michael Duvall and wife Megan of Eustis, Florida; eight grandchildren, Matt, Kevin, Ashlee, Morgan, Michael, Garrett, Joshua and Jacob; and seven great-grandchildren, Skylar, Marley, Rhily, Shane, Logan, Mikayla and Hayden.
Gena had a heart of gold and was always on a mission to help others, especially those who couldn't help themselves. In addition to raising a healthy and loving family, Gena was a licensed realtor who was dedicated to her customers in Hobe Sound for over 40 years. She will be remembered for her impressive work ethic, strong and independent persona and kind spirit.
Gena's family wishes to thank all of the caregivers at Treasure Coast Hospice and Your Life of Stuart, who helped support and comfort her the last few months. Due to current COVID-19 limitations, the family will hold a private memorial followed by a larger celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020