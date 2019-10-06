|
|
George Allen Sharrow
Palm City - George Allen Sharrow, aged 64, left our world peacefully on September 26th. After surviving his first stroke that was supposed to be unsurvivable in 2006, he recovered 100% and made sure to enjoy life and family to the fullest. Although he lived a less than average lifespan he did not lead a less than average life. Those who knew him knew that what he lacked in height, he more than made up for in personality. He is survived by his loving (and patient) wife of 42 years Debbie, his similarly stubborn son Brian, his favorite daughter in law Georgia, and a half-finished flats boat from the turn of the century.
George loved the sport of rowing and turned it into a lifelong career. He started the Treasure Coast Rowing Club in Palm City and has been active in the development of rowers and the sport for over 30 years. He was a competitive rower and loved nothing more than to row past the big guys.
If you knew George, you knew exactly what you had - a man who was athletic, handy, funny, loving, caring, giving, loyal, and a friend for life. He will be sorely missed by many.
Tremendous and heartfelt thanks go to the truly exceptional doctors, nurses and staff at Tradition Medical Center in Port St. Lucie who provided much more than care for George but also provided a peaceful and compassionate environment for him and his family during his transition from this life to the next.
A celebration of life will be held at the Sharrow family's home on October 6th. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or The Rivers Coalition. If you're thinking of George, please raise a glass of Captain and Coke with a smile.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 6, 2019