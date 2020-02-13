|
|
George Buchmann
Stuart - George Buchmann, 86, of Stuart, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart. He was born April 29, 1933 in Rockville Center, NY, son of the late George and Helen (Maeder) Buchmann. George is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Eleanor (Sause) Buchmann, sons Robert "Bob" Buchmann (Carrie) of CA. and William "Bill" Buchmann (Maryann) of NY; grandchildren Kayla, Katelyn, James and a great granddaughter, Addelyn; a brother, Richard Buchmann (MaryLou) of Fl and a sister, Ann Lowdermilk of NY. George was a volunteer with the Stuart Police Department for many years, and was an avid model boat enthusiast. A Private-Invitation Only Celebration of Life memorial gathering will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020, 12Noon to 3PM with a Remembrance Service at 1:30PM with Rev. Carol Barrone as Celebrant, at Aycock Funeral Home Young and Prill Chapel 6801 SE Federal Highway, Stuart, FL 772-233-9300. In lieu of flowers and remembrances, memorial donations are asked to be directed to Treasure Coast Hospice of Stuart, Fl. For directions and online expressions of sympathy please refer to the funeral website. www.young&prill.com
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2020