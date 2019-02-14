|
|
George Carabin
Altamonte Springs, FL
George Carabin, aged 94, passed away Saturday morning, February 9, 2019 at the Brookdale assisted living center in Altamonte Springs, Florida. George was born in Bucharest, Romania in 1925 and was raised in the tradition of the Romanian Orthodox Church. He received his education from the Institute of Theatrical and Cinematographical Arts in Bucharest, earning a B.A., M.A. and Ph.D. in acting and directing. For the next 28 years, George performed at the Municipal Theater of Bucharest over 150 roles in classical and modern plays, and directed over 26 productions. During this time he also taught young professional actors at the Institute of Drama in Bucharest, and authored four plays and an acting manual.
In 1954, he married Silvia, the love of his life, and then their little girl, Ioana came along. However, life in Communist Romania became very oppressive and difficult. Their daughter became a political refugee and after years of political pressure from the United States, George and his wife were allowed to immigrate and start a new life in the US. George soon found work as professor of drama at Oberlin College in Ohio. The Carabins eventually sought to live closer to their daughter, who by now had become a physician with a practice first in Georgia, then in Florida. George and Silvia eventually moved to Vero Beach, Florida, where he became active in the Vero Beach Theatre Guild, providing professional oversight as an actor, then director for several years. These may have been some of the happiest years to his life, coaching semi-professional actors, designing sets and directing plays. His passion for the theater and the arts in general was unparalleled. A kind and warm soul, George loved all-things arts, history, he loved to travel, meet new people, and learn new languages. He loved his newly adopted country and one of the proudest moments was when he became an American citizen.
But above all, George lived and believed in Shakespeare's words: All the World's a Stage!
George is survived by his daughter Ioana, who lives in Winter Park, Florida with her husband, George Burdock.
A memorial service is being arranged at the Vero Beach Theater Guild at a date to be determined.
Because there will be no funeral, the family requests that any memorial tributes be made in George's name to the Vero Beach Theatre Guild.
Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, Goldenrod Chapel 7520 Aloma Ave., Winter Park, Florida 32792. Please view and sign the guestbook at
www.baldwinfairchildgoldenrod.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 14, 2019