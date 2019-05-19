Services
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
Resources
More Obituaries for George Riley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Riley III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George E. Riley III Obituary
George E. Riley, III

Stuart, FL

George E. Riley, III, 76, of Hobe Sound, FL passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, under the tender loving care of Treasure Coast Hospice after a hard fought battle with PSP, a debilitating disease.

George was a computer programmer with IBM for 29 years. Before that, he served in the U.S. Air Force. George and his wife Sandi met on a bus 57 years ago at Lakenheath Royal Air Force Base in SE England when they were 19 and 16 years old and were married for 55 wonderful years.

George and Sandi lived in The Falls at Lost Lake and very much enjoyed their time in Florida, after careers spent living in England, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, DC, Kentucky, and North Carolina. George was a kind man who loved SEC football, fly-fishing, golf, traveling, his dogs, and of course his family. He will be deeply missed.

George's family are grateful for the kind and caring community at Solaris Healthcare Parkway who made George's last year a wonderful one.

George is survived by his loving wife Sandra Riley of Hobe Sound and their daughter Michelle Riley and her wife Susanne Kandel of Jersey City, NJ.

Services will be private.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted in the care of Martin Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart Chapel. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting www.Martin-Funeral.com.
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now