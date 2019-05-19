|
George E. Riley, III
Stuart, FL
George E. Riley, III, 76, of Hobe Sound, FL passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, under the tender loving care of Treasure Coast Hospice after a hard fought battle with PSP, a debilitating disease.
George was a computer programmer with IBM for 29 years. Before that, he served in the U.S. Air Force. George and his wife Sandi met on a bus 57 years ago at Lakenheath Royal Air Force Base in SE England when they were 19 and 16 years old and were married for 55 wonderful years.
George and Sandi lived in The Falls at Lost Lake and very much enjoyed their time in Florida, after careers spent living in England, Virginia, Maryland, Washington, DC, Kentucky, and North Carolina. George was a kind man who loved SEC football, fly-fishing, golf, traveling, his dogs, and of course his family. He will be deeply missed.
George's family are grateful for the kind and caring community at Solaris Healthcare Parkway who made George's last year a wonderful one.
George is survived by his loving wife Sandra Riley of Hobe Sound and their daughter Michelle Riley and her wife Susanne Kandel of Jersey City, NJ.
Services will be private.
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019