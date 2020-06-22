George Everett Tracy
Vero Beach - George Everett Tracy, age 69, of Vero Beach, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, June 20, 2020. George was the owner and operator of George Tracy Plumbing, Inc. He was a member of Port St. Lucie Ski Club and Ski Club of the Palm Beaches. George enjoyed line dancing, singing and playing his guitar. He is survived by his daughters, Candee Zicari and Natalee Tracy; grandson, Kyle Zicari; and sister, Bonnie Alberga. A Memorial Service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020, at King's Baptist Church, Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfamily.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Jun. 22 to Jun. 24, 2020.