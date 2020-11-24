George Federko



Port Salerno, FL - George Federko, age 93 of Port Salerno Florida passed away peace fully at his home on November 21, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a short illness.



George was predeceased by his wife Gloria. He is survived by his sister, Stephanie Petersen of Bluffton SC. His three daughters, Mary Tripp, Susan Korman (Kevin), Melanie Casavant (Joseph Taub ). His four grandchildren, Eric Holda, Amber Lively, Ali Casavant and AJ Casavant who always referred to him as "Pop ". Also survived by three great grandchildren Luke Holda, Skyler Lively and Sydney Winslow.



To say his 93 years on this planet were extraordinary would be a huge understatement. He was part of the greatest generation and at 17 George enlisted in the Merchant Marines. His service included ferrying troops and supplies to Europe at the end of World War II. He took part in the landing at Inchon during the Korean War. And was also a veteran of The Vietnam and Falkland Islands wars. He retired after forty years as Chief Engineer.



George continued his life on the water as captain of his beloved fishing boat, "Slop Chop". 19 years ago, he met the second love of his life, Erika Long who became the best first mate anyone could ask for. They spent countless hours together slaying the fish from Peck's Lake to Bull Shark Reef.



George was a man who could fix anything. He relished his poker nights with his friends as well as an occasional glass of Carlo Rossi. There will be no service per his wishes. He has requested a burial at sea on a calm day. Farewell George, may you always have fair winds and following seas.









