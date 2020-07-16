George L. Brewer



Palm City - George L. Brewer , age 88 of Palm CIty formerly of Beverly MA passed away on July 13, 2020 after a short illness.



George was the beloved husband of Erna (Fisher) Brewer with whom he shared 65 years of marriage. Born in Beverly Massachusetts he was the son of the late George W. Brewer.



After graduating from Beverly High School in 1949, where he played on the very first undefeated/untied football team in BHS history, George served in the US Navy during the Korean War conflict.



After his military discharge George went to work for New England Telephone where he remained until his retirement in 1990.



George was a member of the Masonic Lodge of Beverly MA and the Stuart Elks. He was also the past president of the USS Bayfield (APA33) Association. George was an avid golfer and enjoyed doing his daily crossword puzzles. Traveling was a major part of his retirement as evidenced by his multiple cruise vacations throughout the globe.



George was loved and respected by all those who knew him. Mr Brewer will be greatly missed by his family, his wife Erna daughter Nancy Brewer Hamilton and her husband Bill of Jupiter, FL, his son Bill and his wife Cathy of New Hampshire and his grandchildren Adam Hamilton and wife Debbie of Loxahatchee, FL, Erika Pacheco and husband Brian of Virginia, Christopher Brewer and wife Erin of Massachusetts and Stefanie Walsh of Massachusetts. He will also be missed by his 3 great grandchildren Aiden Hamilton, Nora Brewer and Jax Pacheco.



A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Gifts in George's name may be made to: Treasure Coast Hospice 1201 SE Indian St Stuart, FL 34997 or VNA of Florida 2400 Monterey Rd Stuart, FL 34996









