George Lee RichardsonGeorge Richardson, age 93, passed away on September 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Roy G. Richardson and Georgiann (Carbaugh) Richardson. He was born on February 22, 1927 in Vicker, VA. He had been a resident of Sebring from1957 to 2004 , having moved to Jensen Beach that year. George was a member of St. Agnes Episcopal Church . He owned and operated Richardson's Auto Parts and a Caladium bulb farming operation in Sebring and Lake Placid. George was a member of Kiwanis Club of Sebring, Foretravel Motorcade Club, Highland's Art League, former member of the Elks Lodge and American Legion and a Veteran of WWII, serving in the US Navy. He is survived by his loving wife - Elizabeth (Trapas) Richardson of Jensen Beach, FL; sons with Marjorie (Wallace) Richardson include- Mark Lee Richardson, Taw Wallace Richardson, Chet Alexander Richardson, Kip Glenn Richardson; step-daughter - Suzanne Hartwigsen; sisters- Nancy Jane Krogsund, Barbara Ann Carr . He is also the proud grandfather to 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother John Gilbert Richardson.Visitation will be held from 1-3pm on Monday, September 21, 2020 with a service to follow at 3pm at the Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, FL with Maurice McGee officiating. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice or your preferred charity.The service can be viewed on the funeral home's Facebook page on Monday, September 21 at 3pm.Arrangements entrusted to:Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home4001 Sebring ParkwaySebring, FL 33870Online condolences may be left at: