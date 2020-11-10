George Matthew Meaney
Palm City - George Matthew Meaney, 83, died October 26, 2020 at Martin Medical Center in Stuart, Florida.
George attended Columbia High School in Maplewood, NJ, where he met his wife of 60 years, Lori Colucci Meaney. He graduated from Villanova University, then served in the US Navy earning the rank of Lieutenant Commander. George holds a master's degree in international finance from New York University. He held several executive positions with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals and Chesebrough-Ponds, later becoming a part of a group that purchased Prince Holding Company, maker of tennis rackets in Princeton, NJ. He was involved with several charities and was a financial advisor and Trustee Emeritus of the American Foundation for the Blind.
George had an adventurous spirit and never hesitated to take on a new challenge. He loved cars, boats and planes. Later in life George could be found on the golf course or on his Sportfisherman cruising with friends from Harbour Ridge Country Club. He lived a great life and accomplished much; raising wonderful children, achieving great success with his career, and treasuring a long and loving marriage.
He is survived by his wife Lori of Palm City, FL; their three children, son Michael (Andrea DeFeo) of Chatham, NJ, daughter Jennifer of Watertown, MA and daughter Marilyn Stephens (Thomas) of Darien, CT; and a host of dear friends. George was also the very proud grandfather to Sydney and Spencer Stephens.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of George to the American Cancer Society
. His family will hold a private memorial to spread his ashes.