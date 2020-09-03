1/
George Maurice Corrigan
1935 - 2020
George Maurice Corrigan

Stuart - George Maurice Corrigan, 85, passed away on Sunday morning Aug. 30, 2020, at his home on the water on Hutchinson Island, FL, after a four year brave battle with lung cancer. He was born the youngest of 5 children on June 28, 1935, in Kingsford, MI, to Maurice and Agnes Corrigan. After graduating from Wausau High School in Wausau, WI, he served in early 1960's as a US Navy communications tech (CT2) being stationed in Washington, DC and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. Afterwards he graduated from University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI, and he accepted a job in sales and marketing for Kimberly-Clark Corp.'s Neenah Paper Division, traveling the world. In 1968 he married the former Virginia A. Olson in Appleton, WI. Later they were transferred with the company to Roswell, GA. They have one son, Lt. Col. Charles E. Corrigan, USAF, who lives with his wife Monica in Gig Harbor, WA.

The family spent many happy summers at their beloved family cottage on Sawyer Lake near Channing, MI in the beautiful Upper Peninsula. Winters for the last 23 years have been spent at the Bayview Community/ Indian River Plantation in Stuart, FL. He will be sadly missed by family and friends near and far. Next summer his cremains will be interred in the Corrigan family plot at St. Agnes Cemetery in Ashland, WI on the shores of beautiful Lake Superior.

Donations to the Treasure Coast Hospice Foundation in his memory would be greatly appreciated for their outstanding care during this difficult time. Their address is 1201 SE Indian Street, Stuart, FL. 34997 or www.treasurehealth.org.




Published in TC Palm from Sep. 3 to Sep. 6, 2020.
