Port St. Lucie - George Morstatt, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend passed away Friday, October 2nd, 2020 at Treasure Coast Hospice House, Fort Pierce, Florida at the age of 91 years old. He was born in Bronx, NY; raised his family in Hopatcong, NJ; and later retired to Port St. Lucie, FL.



George was a veteran, serving as a Boiler Technician, 3rd Class Petty Officer in the US Navy. He served on the Flag Ship USS Mount Olympus AGC-8 during Operation Highjump, Task Force 68 under the command of Task Force OIC Rear Admiral Richard Byrd. The task force supported Antarctic development. George was a 33rd degree Free Mason and a member of Operating Engineers Union 825. George loved his time as a Little League baseball coach and an umpire. Later in life, he became an avid tennis player.



George was preceded in death by his first wife Eleanor I. Morstatt. He is survived by his Blessed wife of seven years, Rita Morstatt, his sons Scott and Todd Morstatt, and their families. Scott's family from Tennessee includes George's daughter-in-law Leslie Law-Morstatt, his grandchildren Josef and Isabella. Todd's family from New Jersey includes George's daughter-in-law Laurie Morstatt, and his granddaughters Carly and Jordan.



To honor George's life, the family asks for donations to the Treasure Coast Hospice House, Fort Pierce, to support their incredible mission of compassionate care and love.









