George Perry Beckwith
(1/30/1933 - 2/17/2020)
George P. Beckwith, of Palm City, FL and formerly of Norwich, CT passed away on February 17, 2020 at home. He was born in Norwich, CT and grew up in Franklin and Noank, CT. He was a 1951 graduate of Fitch Sr. High School in Groton, CT, where he excelled in athletics, and later served as an Air Policeman in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in France. In 1956 he joined the Connecticut State Police, working out of the Groton, CT barracks. On November 29, 1958 he married Ann E. Holly, who predeceased him. Together they had three children, Karen Beckwith Brovero (husband Peter), George P. Beckwith Jr., (partner Karin Flositz), and Jane Beckwith Rose (husband Charles). He also leaves behind six grandchildren, his sister Bette Kenny, a sister in law Elin Schoonmaker, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In 1993, after more than 30 years of service, he retired from the Prudential Insurance Company, having earned many sales and leadership awards. He also retired from the Army National Guard having earned the rank of Sergeant. He was a lifelong Mason, SAR member, and active in the Episcopal Church, where he held various positions on the Vestry, and enjoyed singing in the choir. He was a fan of the Boston Red Sox and the New York Giants, enduring the losing seasons, and rejoicing in the championships. He had a great sense of humor, and a tremendous work ethic, which he instilled in his children. He always had a smile and was a true friend to all who were fortunate enough to call him a friend. He will be missed by all who knew him including his partner Jeannie Gelineau.
A celebration of life service will be held at the Church of the Advent, 4484 Citrus Blvd in Palm City, FL on April 4, 2020 at 1:00pm.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020