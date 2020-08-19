George "Marty" Russum, Sr.



Tavares - George "Marty" Russum, Sr. 70, of Tavares, FL passed away suddenly, but peacefully in his sleep on July 17, 2020. He was born in Mississippi on October 6, 1949. His family relocated to Ft. Pierce, FL when he was three. There, he graduated from Dan McCarty High School and went on to graduate from the University of South Florida. He was passionate about fishing, coaching baseball and woodworking. He is survived by his wife, Deb Rice of Tavares, FL; his mother Bessie Russum of Orange Park, FL; his sister, Nellamar Nightingale (George) of Orange Park, FL; his son, George Martin Russum, Jr. (Justine) of Riverview, FL; his daughter, Morgan Haupt of Ft. Pierce, FL; and his seven grandchildren: Samuel, Charlotte, Joseph, Isaac and Charlie. He is predeceased by his father, Chester Lamar Russum. He will be missed by all who loved him.









