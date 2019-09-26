Services
Stuart - George Peter Scheuerlein, age 91, beloved husband of the late Eleanor A. Scheuerlein nee Oetting, died peacefully in Stuart, Florida on September 22, 2019 with his daughter Leanne by his side.

George was graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point in 1951, after which he was deployed on active duty in the Corps of Engineers in the Korean War. He was the recipient of the Bronze Star. Following the conclusion of his time in the military, George began his career at Grumman Aerospace Corporation, now known as Northrup Grumman, where he worked until his retirement in 1990. Over the course of his work at Grumman he worked on many projects important to the defense of the United States, but perhaps his favorite project was the development and construction of the Lunar Excursion Module that eventually transported American astronauts to the moon, including his Plebe Year roommate at West Point, the lunar module pilot, Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin. Throughout his life, George was a devoted husband and father. Committed to faith and family, he was always an active member in his church, singing in the choir and leading bible study classes. Amazingly, up until a year ago, he played tennis on a regular basis.

He is survived by four children and their partners: Paul Scheuerlein and Mindy Faber; Robert and Ann Marie Scheuerlein; Leanne Borner; and William and Annmarie Scheuerlein; his grandchildren Kendra Scheuerlein, Zane Scheuerlein, Rachael Scheuerlein, Ryan Borner and Ross Borner and seven great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 28th at 2:00 PM at The Brennity at Tradition, 10685 SW Stony Creek Way, Port St. Lucie, FL 34987 (772) 252-1900.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Living Faith Church 10380 SW Village Center Drive Port St. Lucie FL 34987 may be made in George's name.GeorgeP. ScheuerleinStuartAycockTradition.com
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 26, 2019
