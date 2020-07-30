George Stewart Jr.
Vero Beach - George Awdry Stewart, Jr., 93 of Vero Beach, Florida passed away July 28, 2020.
Born August 17, 1926 in Wrenshall, Minnesota, he was the son of the late George A. Stewart and Martha Gudbaur Stewart.
Mr. Stewart was a graduate of Wrenshall High School and later received his bachelor's from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He was a United States Navy World War II veteran and a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church of Vero Beach.
George had an extensive career in the food distribution industry, from working with Jeno Paulucci & RJ Reynolds foods to owning and operating Baer Foods.
Once retired, he followed his passion for woodworking. The neighborhood children were always fascinated with the happenings of his shop. He created everything from dining furniture for all of his children & grandchildren to toys and nicknacks.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Martha Campbell.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Barbara Rich Stewart; children, Bonnie Kittell (George), Douglas Stewart (Yupin), Brenda Braden, Deborah Fonda (Bruce), and Daniel Stewart (Mary); sisters, Alice Keller and Beth Cross; 14 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many other loving family and friends.
Interment will be in Sunrise Memorial Park Cemetery at Hermontown, Minnesota. Memorial services will be delayed due to Covid.
Online condolences: CoxGiffordSeawinds.com