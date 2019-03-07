Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Indian RiverSide Park
Jensen Beach, FL
View Map
George W. Bush Jr. Obituary
George W. Bush Jr.

Palm City, FL

George W. Bush Jr., 54, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday, March 2, 2019, after a four year battle with cancer.

George was born on May 4, 1964 in Philadelphia, PA to the late George and Dolores Bush. A brilliant man, he graduated from Georgetown University in 1986 and Cornell Law School in 1991, moving to Palm Beach, FL, shortly thereafter. In 2002, he moved to Palm City, FL, and began making an impact in the Martin County community. As a lawyer, he was loved by many and respected by all, being double board certified in Business Litigation and Condominium & Planned Development Law, as a partner of Fox McCluskey Bush Robison, PLLC.

His love for vacations, airshows, and the Eagles were among the list of things that made him who he was. His humor, courage, and generosity touched those around him. A true gentleman, his love for others meant that he was always everyone's best friend and made a difference in their lives. A hero to all who knew him. George made it his mission to help others diagnosed with cancer, reminding them to never take the doctor's first offer when given a prognosis. He lived his life to the fullest and enriched the lives of others along the way. He will be deeply missed and his legacy will never be forgotten.

George leaves his memories to be cherished by his loving wife, Vicki, and three children, Trey, Zander, and Victoria.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, March 22, from 4-6 pm at Indian RiverSide Park in Jensen Beach. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Palm Beach and Martin Counties.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 7, 2019
