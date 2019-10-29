|
|
George W. Manor
Vero Beach - George W. Manor, age 74, passed away October 26, 2019 in Vero Beach, FL.
He was born November 23, 1944 in Plattsburgh, NY to the late Bernard and Gladys Manor.
Mr. Manor served in the United States Army.
He was a member of the Eagles Nest of Vero Beach, Moose Lodge #1822 of Vero Beach, American Legion #39 of Vero Beach, and American Legion West Plattsburgh.
George worked for the NYS Department of Corrections as a corrections officer from 1967-93 and retired as a captain.
Survivors include his daughters, Erin Manor and Shannon Kennedy of Maryland; son, Joshua Manor of New York; brother, Bernie Manor of San Diego, CA; sisters, Peggy Wolcott of South Glens Falls, NY and Jane Kish of Poulsbo, WA and four grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 20 years, Shirley Waggoner Manor in July of 2019.
