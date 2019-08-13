Services
George Youngerman
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory
916 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
George W. Youngerman IV


1936 - 2019
George W. Youngerman IV Obituary
George W. Youngerman IV

Vero Beach - George W. Youngerman IV, 82, of Vero Beach, FL passed away peacefully on July 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family and caregivers. George's presence and smile will be sorely missed by those who knew him. Born in New Haven, CT, George was the son of the late George W. Youngerman III and Elizabeth Estey. George grew up in Chatham, NJ and graduated from Norwich University in Northfield, VT. After retiring from a career in chemical sales, George relocated to Vero Beach in 2004. He enjoyed playing bridge, antique collecting, and loved spending time with his four grandchildren. He also never met a dog or cat he did not like. George, a loving husband, father, grandfather, and uncle is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judith Youngerman, of Vero Beach; daughters Marcy (Tim) Hanna, of Greenwich, CT and Jennifer Youngerman, of Basking Ridge, NJ; grandchildren, Alex, Drew and Will Hanna, granddaughter Taylor Cooper; his nephews, Darren, Brett and Todd Youngerman and brother-in-law Ron (Jeannine) Smith. George was preceded in death by his brother, Ralph Youngerman. A gathering for family and friend will be held on August 31, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Strunk Funeral Home, 916 17th Street, Vero Beach, FL, 32960. A Prayer Service will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the VNA Hospice of IRC, 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 13, 2019
