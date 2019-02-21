|
George Washington Long
Ft. Pierce, FL
George Washington Long - born July 31, 1926, died February 17, 2019.
George W. Long, a Ft. Pierce resident for 25 years, passed away last Sunday at Cumberland Medical Center in Crossville, TN.
A native of Bristol, Tennessee, and a graduate of Johnson Bible College, George had several ministries including Ft. Pierce, FL, at Southside Christian Church. He was also Director of Transportation for St. Lucie County Schools, retiring in 1988. George was a WWII veteran, serving in the US Navy aboard the USS Randall.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Glenda Evans Long; his sons Mark (Mary Lou), Michael Wayne (Kay), and Michael Anthony "Tony" (Amy), 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Fay Long Buckles of Bristol, TN.
In accordance with George's wishes, there will be no memorial service.
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 21, 2019