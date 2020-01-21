|
|
Georgean "Ginger" Staben Henrichs
Largo - Georgean "Ginger" Staben Henrichs, 93, passed away peacefully on January 12, 2020 at Grand Villa of Largo. She had lived there for three years. Prior years were lived split between Vero Beach, FL, Normal and Lake Bloomington, IL.
Ginger was born August 28, 1926 in Springfield, IL to George Willard and Mabel Eleanor (Johnson) Staben. She married Gordon Glen Henrichs September 4, 1948. He died January 5, 2002. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Evelyn Marie (Dal) Rust and Dorothy Mae (Harold) Quick.
Surviving are one daughter, Sheri (Rick) Ogorek, Clearwater, FL and two sons, Chip (Sue) Henrichs of Normal, IL and Scott (Mary) Henrichs of Bloomington, IL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
She graduated from Springfield College and attended both Michigan State and Southern Illinois University majoring in agronomy and was a member of Pi Kappa Sigma (Sigma Kappa). Ginger was past vice president of Henrichs Building Systems, Inc. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Normal, IL and attended Christ by the Sea United Methodist Church, Vero Beach, FL.
She was an avid golfer winning multiple club championships at courses including Sandridge Golf Club, Pointe West, Vista Plantation Golf Club and Dodgertown in Vero Beach, FL and El Paso Golf Club, ISU's Weibring Golf Club and Crestwick C.C. in Illinois. Her first of two holes-in-one occurred when she was 82 years old; also, the year she shot her age. Ginger enjoyed vegetable gardening and fishing in both IL and FL.
Ginger was fun loving, kind, hospitable and had a positive spirit that was contagious. Those who entered her doors were always made to feel welcome. Her greatest joy was the love of her family. She will be greatly missed.
A private memorial service will be held in Vero Beach, FL. Her ashes will be spread in the Atlantic Ocean and later an urn placed at Park Hill Cemetery and Mausoleum, Bloomington, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice Foundation, 5771 Roosevelt Blvd., Clearwater, FL 33760 or Prairielands Preservation Foundation.org., 217 S. Orr Dr, Normal, IL 61761.
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 21 to Jan. 26, 2020