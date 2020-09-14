Georgia Ann Earman Russell



George or Georgiann to her family and many friends. Mama George to her grandchildren. Georgia to her Trinity Station friends. Georgia Ann Earman Russell passed peacefully from this life on September 10, 2020.



A fourth-generation Floridian, she was born in West Palm Beach on September 22, 1927, daughter of Elizabeth Albers Earman and Joseph Simms Earman. Georgia Ann and her brothers Joseph Henry Earman (dec.) and William Albers Earman grew up on the family's ranch in Vero Beach. She graduated from Stuart Hall School in Staunton, Virginia, and Hood College in Frederick, Maryland; and returned to Florida to open an interior design studio. It was there that she met and married Henry Clay Russell, who had moved to Vero Beach with his brother where they established Russell Brothers grapefruit grove. Georgia Ann and Clay soon returned to Ashland, Kentucky where they made their home and raised their family.



Georgia Ann was pre-deceased by Henry Clay Russell, her husband of fifty-nine years. She is survived by her three children: Anne Russell King (Tom, children Preston Watts King and Everett King Waldrep (Clark)); Gordon Russell Jacobs (George, son John Talton Jacobs); Henry Clay Russell, Jr. (Betty, daughter Audrey Marie Russell); three great-grandchildren, Thomas, Jack and Evelyn Ann Waldrep; and many beloved nieces and nephews.



She loved her family, her friends, "all creatures great and small," digging in the garden, her annual family summer trip to Many Pines in North Carolina, a glass of wine on the porch, the latest crossword puzzle, and a new spy novel.



The family will celebrate Georgia Ann's long life well lived privately. If you would like to remember her life, we invite you to consider a memorial contribution to Calvary Episcopal Church (1337 Winchester Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101), Community Hospice (1480 Carter Avenue, Ashland, KY 41101), or an organization that is special to you. The family would also like to thank the staff of Trinity Station Retirement Community for their care and friendship during Georgia Ann's seven-year residency there.









