Services
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Resources
More Obituaries for Georgia Saraniti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Georgia Sharon Matthews Saraniti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Georgia Sharon Matthews Saraniti Obituary
Georgia Sharon Matthews Saraniti

Vero Beach - Georgia Sharon Matthews Saraniti, 68 of Vero Beach, Florida, died January 17, 2020. Sharon was born in Florala, Alabama on November 30, 1951. She attended Samford University and graduated from the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga.

Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Dr, C.N. Matthews and Georgia Belle Gross Matthews, and her brother Clifford Newell Matthews, Jr. She is survived by her husband Sal Saraniti, children Nicholas Saraniti (Tori-Lynn) and Shelley Saraniti (Ellen Shaylor); siblings, Sara Matthews Goolsby, Mary Sapp, Martha Duncan, Lillie Henderson, Freddie Harrelson, and Annie DePorter; grandchildren Linda and Gus.

A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 500 Iris Lane, Vero Beach, Florida, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at noon at Boulevard Tennis Club, 1620 Boulevard Village Lane, Vero Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Sharon Matthews Saraniti to the following charitable organizations of which she was an avid supporter:

The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption

www.davethomasfoundation.org

Treasure Coast Food Bank

www.stophunger.org

Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She was generous, kind and accepting of all who knew her. She enjoyed spending time with loved ones, travelling, and her time at the beach and in the mountains. She will be deeply missed, but her loving and gracious spirit lives on through all those she touched.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Georgia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heath Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -