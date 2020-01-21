|
Georgia Sharon Matthews Saraniti
Vero Beach - Georgia Sharon Matthews Saraniti, 68 of Vero Beach, Florida, died January 17, 2020. Sharon was born in Florala, Alabama on November 30, 1951. She attended Samford University and graduated from the University of Tennessee - Chattanooga.
Sharon was predeceased by her parents, Dr, C.N. Matthews and Georgia Belle Gross Matthews, and her brother Clifford Newell Matthews, Jr. She is survived by her husband Sal Saraniti, children Nicholas Saraniti (Tori-Lynn) and Shelley Saraniti (Ellen Shaylor); siblings, Sara Matthews Goolsby, Mary Sapp, Martha Duncan, Lillie Henderson, Freddie Harrelson, and Annie DePorter; grandchildren Linda and Gus.
A funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 10:00am at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 500 Iris Lane, Vero Beach, Florida, immediately followed by a Celebration of Life at noon at Boulevard Tennis Club, 1620 Boulevard Village Lane, Vero Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of Sharon Matthews Saraniti to the following charitable organizations of which she was an avid supporter:
The Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
www.davethomasfoundation.org
Treasure Coast Food Bank
www.stophunger.org
Sharon was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, aunt and friend. She was generous, kind and accepting of all who knew her. She enjoyed spending time with loved ones, travelling, and her time at the beach and in the mountains. She will be deeply missed, but her loving and gracious spirit lives on through all those she touched.
