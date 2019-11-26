Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Union Cemetery
Greenwich, FL
Georgia Till Dean Obituary
Georgia Till Dean

Stuart - Georgia Till Dean passed on in the early morning of November 16, 2019 at home in Stuart, Florida. She was 98 years old. She is mourned by her daughters Diana, Sarah, and Hope and her grandson Jacob.

Georgia was a spirited, adventurous, and generous woman. Married to James F. Dean in 1942, her life was a whirlwind adventure which carried her to Venezuela, Argentina, England, Europe, Connecticut ,and Florida. The Deans were out of country for over 25 years. Georgia came from a farm in Tensaw, Alabama and ended her life in Stuart, Florida.

Her courage and grit manifested itself early on when she and her husband moved to Venezuela in 1945. There they worked in the oil camps of ESSO, named CREOLE in Venezuela. Their sojourn there lasted 17 years, during which time they lived in Pedernales, Quiriquiri, Caripito, Tiajuana, and Caracas. Their three daughters grew up bilingual and bi-cultural, two of them with Venezuelan/US passports. The connection to Tensaw was always maintained as Georgia looked after her mother from far away and brought the family to Alabama every two years on long leave. Her Spanish never lost its Southern twang but she managed to communicate very well.

There were many adventures in those primitive days in Venezuela and Georgia balanced Jim's intensely exciting career with the upbringing of her three daughters. As the adventure unfolded in line with the politics of the oil field

takeovers in Latin America, the family found themselves in

Greenwich, Connecticut, Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Coral Gables, Florida. They returned to Greenwich in the early 70's

Where they were able to settle for a short time. There they became staunch supporters of the Second Congregational Church and maintained a beautiful home in Millbrook.

In 1974 the adventure picked up steam again and they were transferred to London to carry on in England for another five years. During these years, the nomadic Deans traveled all over Europe, Cairo, and the Great Wall, returning to the US in 1978.

Jim retired not too long after that and became and avid salmon fisherman and they purchased a winter home in Stuart. Georgia once again lavished her considerable energies as a volunteer on Hibiscus House, Hospice House, the United Way and the Stuart Congregational Church. In 2010 Jim's health failed. The blow was a severe one as they had been married 67 years.

Georgia was a true Southern lady in the best traditions of great hospitality, strict childrearing, and absolute devotion to family and friends. She will be sorely missed by daughters, grandchild, nieces, and nephews and friends who knew her.

There will be a Graveside Service on December 10 at 11:30 at Union Cemetery in Greenwich followed by a reception at Indian Harbour Yacht Club.

The family will also hold services in Tensaw, Alabama, date and time to be determined. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home, Stuart, Florida.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 26 to Dec. 1, 2019
