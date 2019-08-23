|
Georgiabelle Walton Davis
Vero Beach - Georgiabelle Walton Davis, 89, passed away August 8, 2019 in her home in Vero Beach. Mrs. Davis was raised in Stanford, KY and in 1950 married John Burnett Davis. 1965 she and her family moved to Vero Beach where she worked on the editorial staff of The Vero Beach Press Journal. She was also a member of the Presbyterian Church.
Surviors include her husband, John B. Davis of Vero Beach: two sons, John B. Davis Jr, of TX and Gary L Dvis of CA; and a daughter Nancy D. Yates (Henry) of Vero Beach. Grandchildren are Nora B. Bryant of GA, Travis O. Hunter of CA, Christopher L. Davis of AZ ; and six great grandchildren: Emily and Andrew Bryant, Brayden, Benjamin and Oliver Davis and Claire Hunter.
A private graveside service was held in KY.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 23, 2019