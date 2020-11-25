1/
Gerald A. Cerasoli
Gerald A. Cerasoli

Palm City - Genero (Jerry) Cerasoli, 90, of Palm City, FL, peacefully passed away on November 22, 2020 with his family by his side. He was born in Hartford, Connecticut, son of the late Romoli and Concetta (Tarquinio) Cerasoli.

Jerry proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He worked many years for Schwartz Parking in Hartford and 15 years at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft. He was an avid golfer and worked at several gold courses in his retirement. He was known to always have a joke or a funny story to tell and was always very welcoming as he loved to entertain his friends and family.

He was predeceased by his beloved wife of over 59 years, Dolores, his brothers Anthony and John and sister, Aida Savluk. He is survived by his children; Deborah VanAlstyne; Gerald (Gianne) Cerasoli; Ronald (Karen) Cerasoli; Jennifer (Douglas) Jardine: and Robert Cerasoli. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as his sisters; Lorna Pryme and Joan Patlovich. Due to Covid, a memorial service will be private and at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in his memory to the Treasure Coast Humane Society, https://hstc1.org








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Martin Funeral Home and Crematory
961 South Kanner Highway
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 223-5550
