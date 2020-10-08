Gerald C. Drescher
Stuart - Gerald C. ("Gerry") Drescher, 84, of Stuart, Florida passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 after an extended illness.
Gerry was born July 17, 1936 in Saranac Lake, New York and was the son of the late Rear Admiral Carl and Mary Drescher. He was a graduate of President Theodore Roosevelt High School in Honolulu, Hawaii and received a Bachelor of Science degree in business management from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp. Gerry enjoyed boating, collecting antique cars, genealogy, and fishing, especially for sailfish.
He was the Owner/President of Drescher Realty, Inc., which he founded in 1975. Previously he was with Miller, McDonough and Cowherd in Fort Lauderdale before transferring to Stuart in 1970 as the Director of Sales for Miles Grant Country Club. Prior he was the President of Carlton Land Corporation and was with the real estate division of Humble Oil and Refining Company.
Gerry volunteered his time and talents to many organizations throughout his life. He served on the Board of Directors of numerous professional and civic organizations including the Advisory Board of First National Bank & Trust Company, Stuart, Martin County Chamber of Commerce, Martin County Economic Development Council, Kiwanis Club of Stuart, Martin County Heart Association
, Realtor's Association of Martin County, and the Florida Association of Realtors. He is a former recipient of the distinguished "Realtor of the Year" award and businessman of the month by the Chamber of Commerce. He served in numerous leadership roles within these organizations such as past president and past treasurer of both the Stuart/ Martin County Chamber of Commerce and the Realtor's Association of Martin County.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Jean Drescher, daughter, Katie Weems (Wes) of La Grange Park, IL, son, William Drescher (Jen) of Milton, GA, and four grandsons who were the pride of his life; Matt Weems, Michael Weems, Cole Drescher, and Jack Drescher. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Ann Jones.
The family wishes to thank the nurses, caregivers and staff of Stuart Rehabilitation and Healthcare and Grand Oaks of Jensen Beach for the excellent care and compassion provided to Gerry over the past six years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Diabetes Association
at 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383), online at www.diabetes.org
or by mail at P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on October 12, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Stuart, FL. Interment will follow at Fernhill Memorial Gardens, Stuart, FL. Due to safety precautions related to COVID-19, there will not be a separate viewing. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Martin Funeral Home, Stuart, FL.GeraldC. DrescherStuart