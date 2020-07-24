Gerald Dominic Forgione
Hobe Sound - Gerald "Jerry" D. Forgione, 78 years old, of Hobe Sound, FL (formerly of Stuart, FL; Bechtelsville, Boyertown, Germantown, & Philadelphia, PA) passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 while under the care of Vitas hospice, after a rapid decline in health. Over the past five months, he fought hard to get better but repeated hospitalizations for chronic aspiration-induced pneumonia and heart problems (stroke, heart attack, and orthostatic hypotension) led to kidney failure and congestive heart failure eventually wearing his body and his spirit down. We are all still in shock that he is gone. He was always so full of life.
Jerry leaves behind the love of his life, Louise "Weezie" (Esterly) Forgione, to whom he was married for 47 years. The two of them were inseparable sharing a passion for antiques, yard sales, boston terriers, good food, good conversation, fun travels, and great friends. Jerry Forgione would have done anything for Weezie. He loved her more than anything in the world and will be greatly missed. He wants everyone to please care for her as she mourns his loss and continues to overcome her injuries and disabilities from earlier this year.
Jerry Forgione was born on February 4, 1942 to Dominic and Josephine (Bertovich) Forgione in Philadelphia, PA. Sadly, his mother died in an automobile accident on Oct. 19, 1958 when he was only 16 years old. His father died on May 8, 1979 after an extended illness.
After graduating high school at the St. Michael of the Saints School in Germantown, PA, Jerry worked in several gas stations including one owned by his uncle and godfather, Nicholas A. Forgione, in Philadelphia, PA. Later he worked as a steward and bartender at the North Italian Center before becoming a cement mason.
He eventually moved to Berks County where he worked part-time as a bartender at the Earlville Tavern. It was here that he met Weezie and where they fell in love. They ran the Earlville Tavern together in the early 70's where they made t-shirts for all of their "Forgione Misfits" and friends.
Jerry spent the majority of his life working as a Foreman for Irwin & Leighton in King of Prussia and the Philadelphia, PA area. It was here that he met many of his closest friends.
Jerry and Weezie ran a small concrete business and an antique business together for many years before moving to Florida to "retire" in their favorite state. Once an antique dealer, always an antique dealer...they have been to more yard sales, consignment shops, flea markets, estate sales, etc. than most. Jerry was a self-professed yard sale junkie. He loved finding a great deal and he loved reselling things even more.
If you knew Jerry Forgione, you are lucky. He was a generous man with a huge heart. He gave freely and was quick with a joke and a smile and always ready to tell a good story. He loved history, mafia tales, old movies, the deadliest catch, car races, and trivia. And, he really loved cooking and would surprise his neighbors and friends with delicious meals regularly. No one has ever left the Forgione home hungry nor thirsty.
His final wish was that everyone practice kindness. He regularly thanked people for being kind and he truly saw the best in people. Please follow his lead, and share your gifts and love with the world. Life is too short not to tell people you love them. And, he loved so many people.
He is survived by his stepdaughter, Bambi Yost, and his daughter and her husband, Angela (Forgione) & Stephen Cid, and their three children, Alissa, Nicholas, and Daniel.
Memorial services will be held at Aycock Funeral Home Young & Prill Chapel; 6801 SE Federal Hwy; Stuart, FL 34997. There will be a visitation and viewing on Tues., July 28th from 5-8 pm. On Wed., July 29th, the service and reception will begin at 11 AM, followed by a procession to Forest Hills Cemetery.
A Celebration of Life cocktail party will be held a week later on August 4th from 3-7 pm at The Twisted Tuna in the large upstairs room with a balcony overlooking the harbor. Drinks and hors d'oeuvres will be provided. Please join Weezie, Bambi, and friends at The Twisted Tuna (Port Salerno); 4290 SE Salerno Rd; Stuart, FL 34997.
In lieu of flowers or other gifts, please consider making a "tribute donation" in Jerry Forgione's name. Jerry and Weezie have always loved animals and they have supported the no-kill shelter Human Society of Treasure Coast for many years now. This is a great organization and they find forever homes for many animals. Thank you in advance! Direct link to their website and tribute donations page: https://hstc1.org/Donate
COVID-19 SAFETY - All guests must wear masks unless eating or drinking and must practice social distancing. If you do not feel comfortable attending, we definitely understand. And, if you live out of state, or out of the immediate area, please stay home. FL has too many COVID-19 cases already. We want to keep everyone safe.
For more information, please contact Bambi Yost at 720-217-2871 cell or by e-mail at byost@iastate.edu.GERALDDOMINIC FORGIONEHOBE SOUND