|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Duxbury
Virginia Beach, VA - Gerald "Jerry" Duxbury, 93, of Virginia Beach, VA, formerly of Stuart, FL, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019, after a brief illness.
Jerry was born in Jersey City and raised in Bloomfield alongside his siblings, Dorothy and Raymond. He joined the Navy at age 17, serving as a Gunner's Mate on an LST during WWII. He saw action both in the Atlantic and Pacific, participating in the Normandy invasion and later sailing to the Philippines and Okinawa. After his honorable discharge, he earned his war diploma, married the love of his life, Adele, in 1946, and settled in West Orange, NJ. He enjoyed a long career in the insurance industry, serving as a regional Vice President of the Quaker Agency in NJ. He was a devoted husband and caring father, raising three children, Thomas, Deborah, and Scott. He retired to the warm beaches and green golf courses of Stuart, FL with his wife Adele, where they spent many happy years swimming, baking divine key lime pies from scratch, and volunteering in their Kingswood community until her death in 2009. He recently moved to be close to his family in Virginia Beach, where he remained active, engaged, and independent until his final days.
Jerry will be remembered as a fiercely strong, sweetly generous spirit; loyal, honorable and tender. His voice was soft and words were measured; his wit and loving spirit never wavered. Jerry experienced profound heartache in 93 years, yet allowed the pain to soften his heart rather than harden it. He forgave the world and us all, steadfastly remaining open to love and loving. He is profoundly missed, yet with us always.
Jerry was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Adele, both siblings, and many close family members and friends, including his cherished companion, Jeryn Garich. He is survived by his children Thomas Duxbury, Deborah (Steve) Rowland, and Scott (Roberta) Duxbury; his grandchildren Leah (Martin), Abigail (Avi), Scott Jr., Breanna, and Robert; his great-grandchildren Lucy, Gabe, Sam, and Noah; and many extended family members and friends. Memorial gifts may be made to the YMCA of the Treasure Coast, 1700 SE Monterey Rd, Stuart, FL 34996, where Jerry enjoyed his regular workouts alongside his personal trainer and many friends. He will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery alongside his wife, Adele, so they may rest together forever in honor of the country he served.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 6, 2019