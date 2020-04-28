Services
Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
3015 Okeechobee Rd
Fort Pierce, FL 34947
(772) 461-5211
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Kreiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald E. Kreiser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald E. Kreiser Obituary
Gerald E Kreiser

Fort Pierce - Gerald E. Kreiser, 79, passed away on April 23, 2020 at his home in Fort Pierce, Florida.

Mr. Kreiser was born in Dearborn, Michigan and moved to Fort Pierce in 1980.

Prior to retirement, he was a general contractor. Gerald graduated from Pinecrest School of Fort Lauderdale and the University of Miami. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, gardening, and classic cars.

Survivors include his children, Christine Kreiser Bell and son-in-law, Cal Harris and Daniel Kreiser and daughter-in-law, Dr. Angela Compton Kreiser; grandchildren, Jackie D'Onofrio, Tara Clark, Katie Trappy, Rachel Kreiser, Allie Fulton, Clarissa Bell, Lucas Kreiser, and Dana Kreiser; great-grandchildren, Lennix Clark, Cora Trappy, Maddox Clark, and Maverick Fulton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Kreiser and sons, David and Michael Kreiser.

Services are private. Burial will take place at White City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now