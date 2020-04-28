|
Gerald E Kreiser
Fort Pierce - Gerald E. Kreiser, 79, passed away on April 23, 2020 at his home in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Mr. Kreiser was born in Dearborn, Michigan and moved to Fort Pierce in 1980.
Prior to retirement, he was a general contractor. Gerald graduated from Pinecrest School of Fort Lauderdale and the University of Miami. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, golfing, gardening, and classic cars.
Survivors include his children, Christine Kreiser Bell and son-in-law, Cal Harris and Daniel Kreiser and daughter-in-law, Dr. Angela Compton Kreiser; grandchildren, Jackie D'Onofrio, Tara Clark, Katie Trappy, Rachel Kreiser, Allie Fulton, Clarissa Bell, Lucas Kreiser, and Dana Kreiser; great-grandchildren, Lennix Clark, Cora Trappy, Maddox Clark, and Maverick Fulton. He was preceded in death by his wife, Susan Kreiser and sons, David and Michael Kreiser.
Services are private. Burial will take place at White City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020