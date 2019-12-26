|
Gerald Goodyear McNamee
Vero Beach - Gerald Goodyear McNamee, 96, died December 22, 2019 at VNA Hospice, Vero Beach, Florida.
He was born in Anderson, Indiana. He attended the University of Texas and was in ROTC at Norte Dame University. He was a 1st Lieutenant in the Marine Corps and fought on Okinawa and was an Operations Officer in Beijing, China during WWII. After the war he graduated from The University of Indiana and married his high school sweetheart Honore June Blandford. They were married for 66 years. He spent 35 years with Sears working in management and on the Midwest zone staff in charge of furniture. He retired in 1980 and moved to Ft. Pierce, FL. In 2017 he moved to Vero Beach, FL.
He is survived by his daughter Marcia Black of Two Rivers, WI and his son G. Michael McNamee of Minneapolis, MN and Ft. Pierce, FL. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200 Manhattan Beach, CA 90266.
A memorial service will be at 11 a.m., Feb. 22 at Yates Funeral Home and Crematory.
