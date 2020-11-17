Gerald (Jerry) Lee DeVane
Fort Pierce - Jerry was born on April 30, 1931 at Good Samaritan Hospital in West Palm Beach to Emory and Fern DeVane who resided in nearby Lake Worth.
At the ripe old age of six, the family including younger brother John, moved to Sebastian where Emory became owner of a restaurant on the bank of the Indian River where Jerry then grew up fishing and playing.
As the schools in the North County towns of Indian River County only went to the 8th grade in those days, Jerry had to go to Vero Beach to finish high school. There he met Charlotte Wood who had grown up on the Indian River. Her (one-armed) father was the bridge tender, and the family lived in a house on the bridge by the draw that lets the boats go by.
By the 10th grade Jerry and Charlotte were an "item," and graduated together from school in June of 1949. On November 12, 1950 they were married, and in 1956 with two children moved to Ft. Pierce-actually White City.
On July 1, 1959 with their three children, they moved into their house on Notlem Drive, and that afternoon Jerry went to work on the Ft. Pierce Police Department, retiring 27 years later as a Lieutenant and father of four children. They resided there for 61 years raising their children.
Jerry was also an accomplished artist. Jerry loved the Florida back country and visiting Adams Ranch and Judge Alderman's place finding Florida scenes to paint. He leaves his art studio filled with many, many of his paintings.
Jerry was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Fort Pierce where in recent years his son-in-law was his pastor. In his younger years, he participated in caring for the church grounds and was faithful attending all services and events.
Jerry was a man of many interests/jobs including surveyor, pressure cleaner, tropical fish farm manager, police detective, artist, traveler, mosquito controlman, photographer, bird watcher, fisherman, hunter, gardener, history collector, rabbit breeder, archer, yard sale enthusiast, arrowhead collector, and storyteller.
As our nine-year-old granddaughter will tell you, Papa Jerry went to live with Jesus on the 13th of November. He is leaving behind Charlotte, their four children, Ben, Cindy, Bruce and Nancy and their spouses, nine grandchildren, and ten great grandchildren who miss him and feel deeply the hole he leaves in their hearts.
Services: Gathering will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 10:30-11:00 AM with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 AM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com