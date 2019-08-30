Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
View Map
Vigil
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
1200 SE 10th Street
Stuart, FL
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Forest Hills Memorial Park
Palm City, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Travis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald P. "Jerry" Travis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald P. "Jerry" Travis Obituary
Gerald P. "Jerry" Travis

Stuart - Jerry passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. Friends and family will gather at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Road Palm City on Wednesday, September 4th from 4 to 6 P.M. with vigil services to begin at 6 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday September 5th at 10 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1200 SE 10th Street Stuart Fl. Committal services with military honors to immediately follow mass at Forest Hills Memorial Park Palm City. Full obituary and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now