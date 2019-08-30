|
|
Gerald P. "Jerry" Travis
Stuart - Jerry passed away peacefully with his loving family at his side. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. Friends and family will gather at Forest Hills Funeral Home 2001 SW Murphy Road Palm City on Wednesday, September 4th from 4 to 6 P.M. with vigil services to begin at 6 P.M. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday September 5th at 10 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 1200 SE 10th Street Stuart Fl. Committal services with military honors to immediately follow mass at Forest Hills Memorial Park Palm City. Full obituary and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 30, 2019