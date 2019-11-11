Services
Haisley Funl, Cremation Service & Tribute Center
2041 Bayshore Blvd
Port Saint Lucie, FL 34984
(772) 879-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Culkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald Theodore Culkin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gerald Theodore Culkin Obituary
Gerald Theodore Culkin

Port St. Lucie -

Gerald Theodore Culkin, 88, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida

Gerald was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1989 coming from Glen Head, NY.

Gerald was Executive Vice President of Bowne of New York and a long-standing member of Nassau Country Club and the Legacy in PGA Village.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Margaret Culkin; sons, Thomas (Judith) Culkin, Kevin Culkin, Joseph Culkin, John (Jane) Culkin, James (Maryann) Culkin, Michael Culkin; grandchildren, Patrick (Jessi), Kory, Kalan (Mary), Christopher, Lindsay (Jason), Michael, Catherine, Colleen, Sean, Kelly, Caroline and Tara along with numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kevin & John Culkin.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 350 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. A reception will follow at The Legacy Country Club, Port St. Lucie, FL.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gerald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -