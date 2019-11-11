|
|
Gerald Theodore Culkin
Port St. Lucie -
Gerald Theodore Culkin, 88, passed away peacefully on November 10, 2019 in Port St. Lucie, Florida
Gerald was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Port St. Lucie, Florida in 1989 coming from Glen Head, NY.
Gerald was Executive Vice President of Bowne of New York and a long-standing member of Nassau Country Club and the Legacy in PGA Village.
Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Margaret Culkin; sons, Thomas (Judith) Culkin, Kevin Culkin, Joseph Culkin, John (Jane) Culkin, James (Maryann) Culkin, Michael Culkin; grandchildren, Patrick (Jessi), Kory, Kalan (Mary), Christopher, Lindsay (Jason), Michael, Catherine, Colleen, Sean, Kelly, Caroline and Tara along with numerous nieces & nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Kevin & John Culkin.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 11:30 AM at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, 350 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. A reception will follow at The Legacy Country Club, Port St. Lucie, FL.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center, 2041 SW Bayshore Blvd., Port St. Lucie, FL. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019