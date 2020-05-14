|
Gerald Thomas Capak
Vero Beach - Gerald Thomas Capak passed away in Vero Beach, Florida on May 13, 2020. He was the son of Elmer Capak and Marie Bizilo Capak Green in Warren, Ohio in 1940. Jerry moved to Florida in 1964.
Jerry graduated college from Ohio Northern University, with a degree in Pharmacy. He practiced both Pharmacy and durable medical equipment for almost 50 years.
Jerry moved to Vero Beach in 1967 and bought Osceola Pharmacy along with that move. He saw that business through multiple locations and 2 fires. He sold the business in 2008 and retired. But after its failure, he resurrected Osceola again in 2013 and worked there until 2017 when he sold and retired again.
Jerry had quite an interest in antique cars and was proud of his own collection. He enjoyed showing them locally, around the state and around the nation. He also was fascinated with ancestry and family history and not just his own.
Survivors include his wife of almost 50 years, Judith Capak, his daughter, Janet Capak, his son and daughter-in-law, Andy and Tiffani Capak, and his sister and eldest sibling, Marilyn Catterson. There are also many extended family members both related and adopted by love.
He was predeceased by his parents, his brother, Ronald Capak and his sister, Janet Marie Capak.
Jerry was a member of the St Helens Catholic Church.
Given that the Country is still in the midst of this Covid-19 illness, the family is choosing to have a Celebration of Jerry's life at a later date and will make those arrangements known.
Given that the Country is still in the midst of this Covid-19 illness, the family is choosing to have a Celebration of Jerry's life at a later date and will make those arrangements known.

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.
Published in the TC Palm from May 14 to May 17, 2020