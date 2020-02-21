Services
Georgia Cremation Centers
1086 GA-54
Fayetteville, GA 30214
(770) 756-8702
Fort Pierce - Mrs. Geraldine Louise "Jerri" Bezdek, of Fort Pierce, FL, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 15, 2020, her 103rd birthday.

Jerri was born in Ellwood City, PA on February 15, 1917 to the late John T. Newton and Mayme Ewing Newton. When Jerri was 16 years old, she relocated to Miami, FL where she graduated from Edison High School. In 1940, Jerri was wed to Mr. Victor William "Dick" Bezdek.

In August 1992, Jerri moved to Fort Pierce FL and lived with her son, Roger. Jerri was an active member of Indian River Presbyterian Church in Fort Pierce, FL for 25 years. She was a longtime sales associate in Burdines. While she was small in stature, she had an extraordinarily big heart. She was a wonderful grandmother and a strong role model to all her "grands."

Along with her parents, Jerri was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 48 years: Victor "Dick" William Bezdek; siblings: Shirley Eidenmiller, Gwendolyn Hudak, John T. Newton Jr. and Norman Newton. She is survived by her children: Donna (Donald) Burgess of Sharpsburg, GA and Roger William Bezdek of Sebring, FL; grandchildren: Bruce William (Regina) Bezdek of Manhattan, KS, Kimberly (Brian) Robbins of Bonita Springs, FL, Brenda Dees of Sebring, FL; 5 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and many close church friends.

Jerri will be laid to rest in Slippery Rock Cemetery in Ellwood City, PA. The Bezdek family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation, 1086 Hwy 54 West, Fayetteville. A full obituary and messages of condolence may be left at www.GeorgiaCremation.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020
