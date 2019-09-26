|
Gertrude Gladys Dinnany
Sebastian - Gert lived in Long Island New York for many years. They were many happy times because their home was on the South Shore. The family often vacationed in Vermont which ultimately led them to buy a farm house in Saxons River where she lived for many years. They moved to Florida to be in a warmer climate buying a home in Sebastian. They lived in Sebastian For over 30 years. Her and Ed were members of the Polish American club for many years. Gert was a volunteer at the local club. She love to dance and every Tuesday and Friday she volunteered and danced into her 90s. Gert loved her home in Florida she got her wish and died peacefully in the home she loved. She pre- deceased her sister Marian Schultz, daughters was Carol Lippencott, Gladys Zelman and Son Edward Dinnany.
Published in the TC Palm on Sept. 26, 2019