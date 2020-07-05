Gigi GarciaVero Beach - Gigi Garcia an artist, long time Vero Beach local, free spirit, and a friend to anyone that needed one, passed away after a long battle with cancer on June 17th, 2020. She was 61 years old.Gigi Garcia is survived by her only child, Lindsey Grace Mercado and their 5 cats. Gigi Garcia was born on February 5, 1959. She was born to Helen Jewels, a powerhouse in the theatre community in Vero Beach and her father Manuel Garcia, an established rancher and asset to the foundation that is Vero Beach. Gigi graduated from the Art Institute of Atlanta in 1979 and the rest was history. She would spend every day for the rest of her life with an artistic mindset.Gigi liked to spend her time surrounded by music, art, and animals. She could repurpose anything into art and was proud of it. Gigi Garcia was a beloved mother, daughter, sister, and friend to anyone down on their luck. She was able to see the beauty in all things and her kindness was unmatched. Her go to saying was: Don't worry, be happy.Gigi loved to have fun and would never turn down a party! There will be a celebration of life scheduled for Gigi and all of her friends later in the month of July to celebrate her legacy. There will never be another Gigi Garcia. She was a force to be reckoned with and the world will sorely miss, Gigi Garcia.