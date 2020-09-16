Gilbert Sterling Peirce



Gilbert Sterling Peirce, 79, passed away peacefully at his home on September 8, 2020, surrounded by his loving children and wife. Gil was born in Cleveland, OH, on September 12, 1940. He was the son of Louis and Dorothea (Gilbert) Peirce. Gil graduated from University School in 1958, Brown University in 1962, and the John's Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in 1965. He joined the U.S. Army and worked briefly for the State Department before entering a 31-year career as an international banker. In 1966, Gil met his first wife, Lynne (Reno) Peirce, in New York City and, after marrying, moved promptly to Porto Alegre, Brazil, where their oldest son was born. They returned to the United States in 1968 and settled in Wayland, MA. Gil's career with The First National Bank of Boston took his growing family (a second son and a daughter) to London from 1978-1981 and Madrid from 1981- 1983, after which they returned to their Wayland home. They later moved to Florida, first settling in Coral Gables (1995) and later in Vero Beach (1999), where he retired from banking and pursued a lifelong dream of becoming a teacher. Mr. Peirce taught Spanish at St. Edward's School until 2003. After Lynne's death in 2008, Gil was fortunate to meet his second wife, Erika (Greenfield) Peirce. They married in 2011 in Sunapee, NH, where Mr. Peirce has had a second home since 1973. Gil has been a devoted Christian his entire life, spending many hours each week praying and studying scripture. He served multiple roles in the church including Deacon at both The Community Church in Vero Beach and The Trinitarian Congregational Church in Wayland, MA. Gil was an active volunteer throughout his adulthood. He served on the boards of Scripture Union, the Cleveland Foundation, and Project Impact. He was an avid golfer, hiker, tennis player, runner, and biker. Family was the most important part of his life and he loved spending summers with his grandchildren. Gil will be remembered by many for his kind and genuine nature, gentle humility, selfless generosity, and goofy playfulness, as well as his abundant love, loyalty, and respect for others (and his passion for the Red Sox). Members of his surviving family include his wife, Erika (Greenfield) Peirce of Vero Beach, FL; two sons, Jay Peirce of Aventura, FL, and Brad Peirce of Falmouth, ME; a daughter, Michelle Pierotti of Alamo, CA; nine grandchildren, Alec, Luca, Liam, Finn, Bodhe, William, Bella, Emory, and Owen; nieces, nephews, and cousins. A private burial will be held in West Part Cemetery, New London, NH. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in the name of Gil Peirce to: The Linda J. Peirce Memorial Fund / Cleveland Foundation [1422 Euclid Avenue, Suite 1300, Cleveland OH 44115] or The Alzheimer's / Parkinson Association of IRC [2300 5th Avenue, #150, Vero Beach, FL 32960]









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store