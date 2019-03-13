Services
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 562-2365
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
4:00 PM
Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
1950 20th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
Gilda Josephine Spagna Rakiec, 97, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic of Indian River County. Gilda was born in Brooklyn, NY to the late Louis and Mildred Cerelli Spagna. She was of the Catholic faith. She attended Evander Childs High School in the Bronx. During the War, Gilda worked in the factory making purple hearts for the wounded veterans. She married her first husband, Dante Renzi in 1943. They continued the growth of their family in New York until his passing in 1970. After some time she met Frank Rakiec, who she fell in love with and married in 1975. She is preceded in death by her parents and 1st husband, as well as her daughter, Mildred Sceppaquerchia. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 44 years, Frank; son, Dante Renzi (Judith); son, Louis Renzi (Dawn); son-in-law, Joseph Sceppaquerchia; 8 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 2 PM to 4 PM at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, 1950 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960. A Catholic Prayer service will follow at 4 PM. The family suggests donations be made to the or the .

Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 13, 2019
