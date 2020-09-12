Gill Upjohn RedpathEvans, GA - Gill Upjohn Redpath, a teacher, an educator and longtime resident of Augusta died August 27th in Evans, Georgia. He was 67. In recent years he had waged a valiant struggle against an unusual form of cancer. Though his death was unexpected, he recently had experienced multiple health issues.A tall man with a personality and voice to match,Mr. Redpath arrived in Augusta in 1990 after accepting a job atAugusta Prep where he worked in development, marketing and admissions. He had previously taught at St. Edward's School in Vero Beach, Florida. From Augusta Prep, Mr. Redpath joined the faculty of Augusta's Westminster School to teach English.Well-read with an acerbic wit and a passion for teaching, one ofMr. Redpath's former students said about him in a post after his death, "his love of literature, critical thinking and humor are gifts he gave to all of his students". And Mr. Redpath made a real effort to connect with and stay in touch with many of his former students as evidenced by the outpouring of posts on Mr. Redpath's Facebook page as word of his death spread. It was a legacy of love and admiration.In his adopted city of Augusta, Mr. Redpath maintained his keen interest in education and educational opportunity and particularly admired the work of Linda Tucciarone and HeritageAcademy.Born in Orange, New Jersey, Mr. Redpath attended The Pingry School and graduated from The Millbrook School in Millbrook,New York. He earned his bachelor's degree from SusquehannaUniversity in Pennsylvania and went on to receive two Masters degrees from Augusta State University: one in Counselor Education and the other in Educational Leadership.With his roots in the northeast, Mr. Redpath frequently returned to New York City and the surrounding area to visit family and friends. While there, he was fond of taking advantage of the city's cultural attractions like museums and plays and in a fit of whimsy dubbed himself "Mr. Broadway".Mr. Redpath was also an enthusiastic N.Y. Yankees fan—except when he wasn't—and regularly called for the firing of the Yankees manager whenever he felt the team was under-performing.And there was "Seinfeld". Mr. Redpath was an enduring fan and went to Jerry Seinfeld's appearances in Augusta and hosted family from New York for a performance.Mr. Redpath also enjoyed visiting his older brother John and his family and spending some summers and holidays with them in eastern Long Island. It was there he secretly gave his niece Anndriving lessons when she was underage. And it was there where he met her future husband, Joakim Nilsen, a former Norwegian naval officer. Mr. Redpath heartedly approved.Though not a handyman himself, he thought others should be and delighted in presenting his family with DIY gifts he thought they should use. Many of his gifts, though, were extremely thoughtful and will be treasured including a large American flaghe gave to his brother along with a Norwegian flag to honor his nephew-in-law.An avid reader, consumer of news and, interestingly for someone who didn't do a lot of cooking, cooking sites, Mr. Redpath regularly peppered his family and friends with book ideas, news items and recipes—all of which will be lovingly remembered.Underpinning every aspect of his life was a deep and abiding faith. Before he became ill, Mr. Redpath was an active member of Augusta's Reid Memorial Presbyterian Church.Mr. Redpath never married. His survivors include his brother John, his sister-in-law Suzanne Allen Redpath, the happy recipient of many recipes and articles of interest emailed to her by Mr. Redpath, their daughter Ann Redpath Nilsen and her husband Joakim B. Nilsen in addition to numerous cousins.Mr. Redpath was predeceased by his parents, Marjorie and John Redpath of Summit, New JerseyA memorial service for Mr. Redpath will be held in Augusta at a later date with details to be provided.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made inGill Redpath's honor to:Heritage Academy333 Greene StreetAugusta, Georgia. 30901Please sign the guestbook and send condolences atPLATT'S FUNERAL HOME721 CRAWFORD AVENUE