|
|
Gladys Edith Bouse
Stuart - It is with great sadness that Gladys Edith Bouse passed away om February 10, at the age of 92 under Treasure Coast Hospice Care.
Edith was born in Waverly Tenn. There she met the love of her life Gilbert Bouse. After they wed they moved to Stuart Flordia to raise their family. Together they raised Tom, Bob, Mike, Donald, John and finally the girl they always wanted Patti.
Gilbert was a teacher and mailman for many years and Edith raised the children and went into real estate. Every summer when school was out they would pack up the family and camper and travel the United States. They traveled many summers to many different states camping going to State Parks and museums. As the children grew, together they traveled to England and Australia enjoying the different cultures and life styles.
When in town Edith volunteered at the soup kitchens, loved yard sales and enjoyed working in her yard. Edith was predeceased by her husband Gilbert. She leaves behind her sons Tommy, Bobby, Donald, Mike, Johnny and Patti, 14 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Martin Funeral Home 961 S Kanner Hwy Stuart Fl, Thursday Febuary 13, from 10:00am to 11:00am.
Published in the TC Palm from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020